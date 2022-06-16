Grocery TV Partners with Southeastern Grocers to Expand Digital Advertising Network Across Key Southeastern Markets

Partnership adds 2,600 displays to Grocery TV's DOOH advertising network, giving brands greater access to their customers in grocery stores across Miami, Jacksonville, and New Orleans.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV , the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery, today announced it is adding 2,600 point-of-sale displays to its network through a new partnership with one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S.— which includes prominent regional brands Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie stores.

Grocery TV has formed a new partnership with Southeastern Grocers that will add 2,600 displays to Grocery TV's digital out-of-home advertising network, giving brands greater access to their customers in grocery stores across Miami, Jacksonville, and New Orleans. (PRNewswire)

"SEG has a reputation for being open to new solutions that enhance the shopping experience for their customers," says Marlow Nickell , co-founder and CEO at Grocery TV. "We're excited to have them join our network and expand Grocery TV's footprint in the Southeast."

The partnership marks another milestone for Grocery TV as it continues to realize its vision of making it easier for brands to reach their audiences through in-store retail media.

"We are always looking for innovative opportunities to reach our customers throughout the Southeast," said Adam Kirk , senior vice president of marketing operations for Southeastern Grocers. "We are committed to providing our customers quality shopping experiences, and our partnership with Grocery TV allows us another opportunity to provide value to our partners and customers throughout our stores."

Grocery TV expects to add 6,000 more displays by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com .

About Grocery TV

With over 16,000 displays, Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery. Brands leverage their premium advertising channel to reach their audience with verified impressions in a brand-safe, high-traffic environment. Integrated with major DSPs such as the Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, Grocery TV makes it easy for advertisers to add digital out-of-home to their media mix and establish a high-frequency touchpoint with their audience.

About SEG

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com , www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com .

CONTACT:

press@clerkretail.com

(PRNewsfoto/Popspots) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grocery TV