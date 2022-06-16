INFOVOTE AND RAP SNACKS™ TO EDUCATE VOTERS IN EFFORT TO GET OUT THE VOTE

INFOVOTE KICK OFF TO COMMEMORATE JUNETEENTH

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoVote is proud to announce their partnership with Rap Snacks "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop", which is a premium collection of snack products sold throughout the United States that feature and celebrate the hottest rap superstars such as Snoop Dog, Rick Ross, and Cardi B. The Info-Vote-App is a 100% free and non- partisan tool designed to help increase civic engagement and prepare Gen Z and millennials for the general and midterm elections. Juneteenth celebrates the liberation for black people in America. In honor of this celebration, we'd like to continue to move our country forward by improving voter awareness and civic engagement through the InfoVote app.

The app's founder, entrepreneur Myron Ragsdale, has been on a mission to increase voter awareness by giving people the tools and information they need to make an informed vote, whether it be for local, state, or national political races.

By joining forces with Rap Snacks, it is a perfect vehicle for InfoVote to reach their desired demographic and they are thrilled to be part of this brand.

Wise Intelligence, President of the Rap Snacks Foundation recently said, "The Rap Snacks Foundation and the InfoVote app have come together to give citizens a platform where representatives can be encouraged to move important issues like financial empowerment, economic justice and equality from the realm of an American 'dream' to a tangible reality for all."

As a free, civic information tool, InfoVote provides comprehensive nonpartisan information along with a safe environment for voter research. The app also allows users to receive regular news updates from the industry's top publications and access key polling and campaign data.

"InfoVote App is all you need to become completely informed about the entire voting process," adds Ragsdale. "Given the current sociopolitical climate, there has never been a more important time for you to use your right to vote!"

Additionally Rap Snacks is proud to present Vote 4 Victory, a 3-day Voter Drive on August 12-13-14 which is powered by InfoVote. The Vote 4 Victory voter drive will be hosted by recording superstar artist 'Trina," and will feature R & B performers as well as other Miami public figures.

The app is available in the Google Play and Apple App store. For more information, visit the website at https://infovoteapp.com.

