The Mixx, a New York City-based creative agency, implements four-day work week to champion work-life harmony and wellness.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mixx, a NYC-based creative agency, with a 26-year history of being a leader on the cutting edge of creativity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), is now implementing a four-day work week for the summer months.

The shift came naturally to the agency, after The Mixx did what they do best - listened, learned and approached things differently. "We learned from the way COVID-19 impacted how our employees approached work," explains Robyn Streisand, Founder and CEO. "We made this shift in the work week to eliminate stressors and burnout and to empower our people by acknowledging that creativity doesn't always strike within the walls of an office."

Streisand has been intentional about fostering a productive team environment from the beginning. She recently spoke to LA Wire to share her thoughts on reshaping the future of work for The Mixx and society at large. The Mixx also embraces a fully hybrid work environment, off-site retreats, educational funds, home office improvement stipends and wellness benefits such as ClassPass. Most recently, The Mixx celebrated work and talent with a company-wide retreat in Miami Beach, also known as " Mixx Miami ."

The Mixx joins a growing number of major organizations who've recently transitioned to a 4-day work week - including Buffer, Toshiba, Microsoft Japan, Treehouse and Basecamp. The success of the shift is well documented, with economist Juliet Schor noting that workers are "'dramatically happier,' revenue has increased and customer satisfaction scores are 'outstanding,'" in a recent speech at the TED2022 conference.

Founded in 1996, The Mixx is a certified diverse ( WBENC and NGLCC ) NYC-based creative agency that delivers impactful and purposeful branding, marketing, and culture and communications programs and campaigns to internal and external audiences alike. The company's bold and human-centered design approach features insight-driven and evidence-led strategy which connects brands with both new and existing audiences.

