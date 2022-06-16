Pixelworks Technology Empowers One Piece Fighting Path to Advance Visual Experience of Mobile Gaming

Expanded Ecosystem Partnership with Industry-leading Gaming Studio Enables Comprehensive Visual Optimization Solution for 120 FPS Gaming

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that the latest release of One Piece Fighting Path published in mainland China by ByteDance's game studio Nuverse and CMGE Group has integrated Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK to significantly enhance the visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with Pixelworks X7 visual processor, the Rendering Accelerator works as a bridge to deliver high frame rate game content precisely and efficiently onto mobile devices. One Piece Fighting Path is the first mobile game to leverage a collaborative effort between content providers and mobile devices to jointly improve the visual experience, marking an important milestone in the development of the gaming ecosystem comprised of content providers, game engine platforms and smartphone manufacturers. Underpinned by Pixelworks' SDK and advanced visual processing technology, the frame rate of mobile games can be increased by up to 4x from the original content, while simultaneously achieving lower power consumption.

(PRNewswire)

As a benchmark for Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG) mobile games based on industry-renowned manga series intellectual property (IP), One Piece Fighting Path has received great attention following its initial release. The game has achieved around 610,000 reviews and a rating of 4.9/5 in App store, as well as 24,000 reviews and a rating of 7.5/10 from TapTap, which stands out among all One Piece IP licensed mobile games. With accurate reproduction of the main plot from the original animation and well-designed tasks embedded in the subplots of the game, users can enjoy a more fantastic One Piece world with friends, and again become inspired by the spirit of adventure for pursuing courage, friendship, vitality and dreams.

For games such as One Piece Fighting Path, it is always challenging to replicate the previous success of original manga IP with a huge fan base. Picture quality is fundamental to achieving the most immersive gaming experience and depends on premium reproduction skill on the depiction of characters and scenes of original animation as well as the smooth transition between frames, which determines the fluency of animation. However, relieving the associated rendering pressure of high frame rate mobile games and reducing the impact of power consumption on mobile device present significant hurdles that must be overcome by game development teams.

Pixelworks' development and introduction of innovative solutions in the field of advanced visual display serve as a bridge to build a game ecosystem with game content providers, game publishing and production studios, game engine platforms and smartphone manufacturers. Through recent joint efforts it is now possible to optimize the visual display of mobile game across the entire lifecycle, from production to display. The integration of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator allows motion vectors to be generated directly from the game content. Coupled together with the Pixelworks X7 visual processor, the solution provides users with a choice of two modes for frame rate optimization, both of which ensure a silky-smooth visual quality and effectively reduce power consumption. The Low Power 120fps Mode is designed to boost low frame rate games to high frame rate in seconds with low power consumption, while the Premium Picture Quality 120fps Mode makes high frame rate games run more stable and consume less power.

"From incubation, pre-research, production to the official launch, it took several years for us to complete the development journey for our One Piece Fighting Path project." One Piece Fighting Path game development team mentioned, "To live up to the expectation of One Piece animation fans, we have tried to take everything into consideration, from storyline reproduction, gameplay design to visual display, striving to improve the gaming experience to an optimum level. Picture quality and fluency are the keys to deeply engage users in games. Excellent visual display of mobile games is supported by high quality content and high-performance device. Pixelworks' visual display solution has found an impressive balance between high frame rate gaming and power consumption, providing our gamers with the immersive and stable 120fps One Piece world for a longer play time."

"It is always a challenge to successfully recreate a phenomenal manga IP," said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "For the game development team, immersive gaming scenes, smooth frame transitions of animation and careful management of power consumption on mobile devices are shoulder-to-shoulder factors that contribute to the excellent visual experience for mobile gaming. We are glad to participate in this journey and have Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator serve as an enabler for visual display optimization throughout the production-to-display lifecycle of mobile games. We hope that our cooperation both encourages and inspires content partners to embrace this compelling balance of picture quality and power consumption, thus bringing users with more breakthroughs and excitement for mobile gaming."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.