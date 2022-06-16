ScholarRx Announces Partnership with Federation of African Medical Students' Associations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with FAMSA, the Federation of African Medical Students' Associations . FAMSA is contributing to the improvement of medical education in Africa by building a strong network of medical students who are responsive to the current and emerging global health issues facing the medical profession.

As a result of this partnership, FAMSA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE . MeSAGE empowers student organizations with the tools and expertise to build educational content that is often missing from standard health sciences curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on platforms and policies that are critical to FAMSA, including:

Global Health Equity

Fostering Regional and International Cooperation

Preparing Future Educators and Researchers

Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, FAMSA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx, including the new Rx Bricks Create authoring platform.

Yankuba Jabbie, FAMSA's president, says, "As a network of African medical students' associations which has member education and exposure to global standards of learning and practice as top priorities, we are excited to partner with ScholarRx to avail our members the opportunity to learn, share, and contribute to the advancement of medical education in Africa, which will have a cumulative impact on a global scale."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with FAMSA to address deep education needs at a global level and to help future physicians in Africa define, build, and share the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About the Federation of African Medical Students' Associations (FAMSA): FAMSA is an independent, non-political federation of medical students' associations in Africa. It was founded in 1968 to foster the spirit of friendship and cooperation among African medical students and presently has about 250 member medical students' associations across 48 African countries.

