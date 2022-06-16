Seaview Global Launches Visual Selector Tool for Marine Mounts, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Manufacturer of mounting solutions for marine electronics streamlines the product selection process with online tools and configurable PDF datasheets.

CINCINNATI and LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaview Global is streamlining the process for customers to find and select marine mounting solutions. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new tool reduces selection time by enabling seaviewglobal.com visitors to visually create their own mounting package based on their specific products and applications. The tool also improves the online experience by visually illustrating the various features and mounting options throughout the selection process.

We're making it easier for users to ensure they have the correct product by test-fitting directly within their design.

Seaview Global manufactures radar, display, GPS, and satellite mounts for the marine industry. Working closely with all major electronics manufacturers, Seaview offers an innovative range of high-quality products for powerboats, sailboats, yachts, and commercial and military vessels. The new tool reduces time by enabling users to visually navigate Seaview's catalog to find the right product for their needs.

"There are a lot of different mounts, and many combinations for what can be mounted. We wanted to simplify the selection process by guiding customers visually, from start to finish," Ian Smith, Vice President of Seaview Global, said. "Previously, customers would call us, and one of our engineers would walk them through the process. Now it's all on-demand. Customers can go step-by-step by selecting the type of mount, mounting plate, and accessory mounts to get the exact package they need, the first time."

The visual selector tool also provides outputs in 100+ CAD formats, as well as configured PDF datasheets for easy ordering and reference.

Smith added, "By delivering 3D CAD models and configured PDFs, we're making it easier for OEM boat builders, as well as end-users, to ensure they have the correct product by letting them test-fit it directly within their design."

About Seaview Global:

Seaview is the global leader in designing and manufacturing mounting solutions for marine electronics. Seaview offers hundreds of installation options for optimal positioning of radars, satellite, gps, vhf, cameras, searchlights and navigation lights. Seaview mounting solutions will not only provide unmatched strength and durability but look elegant, complementing the styling of your boat & provide a lasting investment.

While we offer a comprehensive selection of standard mounts, we also offer personalized solutions where the standard mounts may not be suitable. You will find Seaview mounting systems aboard many of the finest yachts around the world.

With an international network of expert distributors, Seaview can be purchased directly and from authorized Seaview dealers and distributors around the world.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

