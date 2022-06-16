Stagwell (STGW) to Host Top Brand Executives, Offer Free Access to Exclusive Interviews at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge Interview Content Will Be Made Publicly Available Via Stagwell's Online Channels

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is gearing up for the in-person return to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Cannes Lions) with exclusive programming throughout the festival that will be accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (PRNewswire)

Stagwell to produce exclusive interviews with top brand executives in the Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge.

Cannes Speakers' Lounge Content Studio

As the title sponsor of the Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge, Stagwell is producing exclusive interviews in the onsite content studio with some of the most interesting people at the festival, going beyond the main stage to dig deeper into their best stories. More than 20 senior executives will be participating in Speakers' Lounge interviews from brands including:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Activision

Albertson's

Amazon Ads

Beam Suntory

Chipotle

Chivas Brothers /Pernod Ricard

Diageo

EA

Expedia

Hulu

Lenovo

Marriott

Mastercard

Meta

Qualcomm

Quest

Twitter

Snap Inc.

Unilever

Stagwell will make the interviews available for viewing throughout the festival for anyone to access, free of charge. Follow Stagwell on YouTube, LinkedIn and the website for a behind-the-scenes pass to the best of Cannes Lions.

"We've gathered some of our industry's most interesting minds together in the Speakers' Lounge Content Studio to share how they're transforming marketing for the world's most notable brands," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We're proud to make this exclusive content accessible to anyone, free of charge, via Stagwell's online channels."

News organizations that are interested in obtaining this content for redistribution should contact cannescomms@stagwellglobal.com to coordinate.

Stagwell at Cannes Lions

There are over 15 Stagwell agencies attending the festival including 72andSunny, Allison + Partners, Anomaly, Assembly, Code and Theory, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Colle McVoy, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, Ink, Instrument, MMI Agency, Observatory, Redscout, Veritas, and Wolfgang.

To Connect

If you are a brand executive or journalist interested in participating in Speakers' Lounge interviews, connecting with Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn or leaders from the Stagwell agencies, or attending Stagwell's events, please contact cannescomms@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.