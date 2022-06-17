AM LLC Named as a 2022 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

LEESBURG, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a public health solutions and health IT firm serving local, state, and federal agencies, announced that it has been recognized on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2022 list. The list recognizes 200 Washington-area firms rated internally by their employees to be the best place to work in the region.

"AM LLC is honored to be named as one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces, recognizing our mission-driven organization dedicated to helping communities nationwide overcome public health challenges," said Dan Gabriel, CEO of AM LLC. "We would not be where we are today without our hard-working, rapidly growing team who step in at a moment's notice to deliver innovative solutions across the country that aim to preserve health for all."

The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list is open to any private, public, government or nonprofit employer in the Washington-D.C. area with 50 or more workers. Energage, The Post's survey partner, asks employees to rate their organizations on a seven-point scale – from strongly disagree to strongly agree – on 24 management and leadership quality statements.

AM LLC is a public health solutions and health IT firm that has been providing mission-critical guidance to local, state, and federal agencies for over ten years. They specialize in developing and implementing evidence-based practices, innovative technologies, and exceptional program management for the communities, schools, and partner agencies they serve. AM offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions—contact tracing, testing, vaccination, and program evaluation.

Mission-critical services include rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure setup, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analysis and reporting. AM has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation, or other health solutions support, should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

