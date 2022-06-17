Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Oscar Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Oscar Health, Inc. (Oscar) (NYSE: OSCR). The action charges Oscar with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Oscar's materially misleading statements to the public, Oscar investors have suffered significant losses.

KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP) (PRNewswire)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 11, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO OSCAR'S MARCH 2021 IPO THROUGH MAY 12, 2022

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

OSCAR'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

In March, 2021, Oscar conducted its IPO, selling 36,391,946 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $39.00 per share. Oscar received net proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion from the IPO.

On August 12, 2021, Oscar disclosed that its Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) for the second quarter of 2021 was 82.4%, an increase of 2170 basis points year-over year, claiming that the increase was primarily driven by meaningfully lower utilization in 2Q20 as a result of COVID-19, as well as higher COVID-19 testing and treatment costs. Oscar also disclosed that its net loss for the quarter was $73.1 million, an increase of $32.1 million year-over-year.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Oscar disclosed that its third quarter 2021 MLR increased 920 basis points year-over-year, to 99.7%. Oscar claimed, again, that the MLR increase was primarily driven by higher net COVID costs, as well as several other purported reasons. Oscar also disclosed that its net loss for the quarter was $212.7 million, an increase of $133.6 million year-over-year.

Following this news, Oscar's share price fell $4.05 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $12.47 per share on November 11, 2021. At the time of the filing of the complaint, Oscar stock has traded as low as $5.76 per share, a more than 85% decline from the $39.00 per share IPO price.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Oscar investors may, no later than July 11, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Oscar investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

