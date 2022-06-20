InventHelp Inventor Develops Golf-Themed Card Game (FED-2380)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a fun golf-themed card game to play with family and friends," said an inventor, from Lynnwood, Wash., "so I invented the ULTIMATE GOLFER CARD GAME. My design encourages social interaction and it can also help young individuals practice their math skills."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an entertaining and challenging card game for golf enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional card games. As a result, it enhances fun and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to understand, play and score so it is ideal for golfers, card game enthusiasts and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

