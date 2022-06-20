Talon International Inc. Introduces New High Quality Fashion Bonding Division

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon International, Inc. continues its legacy and history as lead innovators, introducing its newest division, "Bonding." With technology suitable for various categories within the apparel industry as well as many other applications: such as outdoor products, automotive and countless other applications. This new product line continues to be aligned with the company's ethos of leading the charge and shifting apparel and other industries towards sustainability, innovation, quality, and premium performance.

Bonding Solution:

Talon International has an existing portfolio of revolutionary products including zippers, trim, stretch technologies, packaging, anti-counterfeit solutions, sustainability and now its latest bonding solutions. With performance, quality and functionality being a core value for their offerings, Talon identified a gap in the market for high-quality adhesive films and high levels of technical support in the field.

Following detailed industry research, speaking with both existing and new clients, product development and testing processes, we are proud to unveil solutions that deliver comfort and performance, and water resistance and seamless applications. The product line features "Flex-It" films, Adhesive films, Overlay films, and Seam Sealing Tapes each with their own unique technologies and functionality.

"Design is in the details; we are dedicated to constant iteration and innovation to provide our existing and prospective clients with products that move the needle in the quality of finished products to create excellent customer experiences," says Larry Dyne, Chief Executive Officer at Talon International Inc.

Designed specifically for comfort and performance, the Flex-It films range features a spandex film secured between two adhesive layers for superior elasticity, strength, and durability. Ideal for lingerie and undergarments, active and athleisure, as well as outerwear, there are multiple variations to choose from.

With the move towards the importance of design aesthetics as well as functionality the seamless Adhesive film range was introduced to maintain premium softness, flexibility, and support while providing high-performance throughout the life of the garment.

"With the ability to bond fabrics, waterproofing, creating breathable barriers, and spider web adhesives, the line is perfect for sportswear, athleisure, shapewear, and undergarments," says Abhijeet Majumdar, Director of Bonding at Talon International Inc.

When it comes to innovating apparel for workwear, skiing, hiking, and outerwear, as well as tents, backpacks, and luggage, water resistant Seam Sealing Tape films are one of their latest innovations. With options for 2-layer tapes, 3-layer tapes, colored tapes, and printed tapes, the high-quality adhesive films increase the water-resistant properties, and therefore durability, of seams.

Lastly, to fill a void found within these various applications and use cases Overlay film provides garments with safety, security, and durability against shrinking and stretching over time. With a wide range of colors and options available, the film can be applied to many material variants including zippers, bag flaps, elastic bands, woven and knitted garments for compression and waterproofing.

