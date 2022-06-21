Are Future Humans Doomed To Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence?

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Will smart machines someday replace attorneys, physicians, computer programmers, and world leaders? What about composers, painters, and novelists? Are we just wetware, natural computers doomed to obsolescence by tomorrow's ultra-powerful artificial intelligence? A pioneer in computing intelligence says "no way."

Non-Computable You explains how humans are unique and why Artificial Intelligence will never replicate you.

Robert J. Marks, II newest book, Non-Computable You: What You Do That Artificial Intelligence Never Will (Discovery Institute Press 2022) explains how humans are unique and why artificial intelligence will never replicate humans.

In Non-Computable You Marks answers these and other fascinating questions with his trademark blend of whimsy and expertise. Catch a glimpse of the geniuses behind today's AI—their foibles, follies, and friendships—as told by someone on the inside. Under the author's steady and winsome guidance, learn about the exciting possibilities for artificial intelligence, but also hear how many of the heady claims for AI are provably overblown. Marks shows why there are some powers AI will never possess, no matter what. These powers belong to another—to non-computable you.

"Emotions that make us human will never be duplicated by a machine," says Marks. "These include compassion, love, empathy, elation, sadness, fear, anger, disgust, pleasure, pride, excitement, embarrassment, regret, jealousy, grief, hope, and faith. Properly defined, creativity, sentience, and understanding are also on the list. These and other non-algorithmic traits are evidence of non-computable you."

Robert J. Marks Ph.D., is Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Baylor University. He serves as the director of Discovery Institute's Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence and hosts the Center's Mind Matters podcast. Marks is a Fellow of both the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Society of America. He was Charter President of the IEEE Neural Networks Council and served as Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks. He is coauthor of the books Neural Smithing: Supervised Learning in Feedforward Artificial Neural Networks (MIT Press) and Introduction to Evolutionary Informatics (World Scientific).

