The Foundation for Delaware County Funds Easterseals Teacher's Assistant to Teacher Program

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to fill vacant positions has become a national struggle. At Easterseals, teacher vacancies directly impact the ability to provide and expand services to children with disabilities. Recently, teacher vacancies required that the amount children served by Easterseals in Delaware County had to be reduced by 25%. Easterseals is known for its extraordinary team of teachers, teacher assistants (TA's), and therapists and easily identified several TAs for their dedication and skills. The Foundation for Delaware has awarded Easterseals funding to create a career advancement path for TA's that will help them achieve a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education for Pre-K -4 and special education Pre-K-8. This partnership will address the shortage of qualified teachers while also offering career advancement for paraprofessionals living in Delaware County.

A Teacher's Assistant works with a student at Easterseals (PRNewswire)

Through a community partnership with Drexel University. Drexel's Early Childhood Education Scholarship for teacher preparation will work with Easterseals to provide scholarships funded by Public Health Management Corporation. Easterseals will use funds from the Foundation for Delaware County to cover the cost of application and book fees. Additionally, the funds will be used to cover the fees necessary for the TA's to earn the Childhood Development Associate (CDA) credential, an Easterseals requirement for teaching positions. The funds will also allow Easterseals to provide a stipend for Easterseals teachers or therapists to support the TA's as mentors. This mentoring support will allow for greater success in the completion of their education by having a co-worker who is also investing their time, energy, and expertise into their efforts.

Though several internal candidates have been identified for the Teacher's Assistant to Teacher Program, Easterseals is still looking for more candidates. This exciting program allows professional growth and education while simultaneously working to meet the educational needs of local children with disabilities.

Locally, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to maximize the independence of children and adults with disabilities. Program and services include, but are not limited to, Approved Private School, Early Intervention, physical, occupational and speech therapies and assistive technology. Last year Easterseals served over 8,000 local individuals by providing direct quality services for individuals with disabilities. For more information visit www.easterseals-sepa.org.

