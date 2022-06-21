MySize to Feature its FirstLook Smart Mirror and AI-Driven MySizeID at Product Innovation Apparel New York 2022

MySize's innovative products to be presented to the leading minds from fashion and apparel who are looking for digital technologies that disrupt and evolve the industry

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced it will be an exhibitor and sponsor at Product Innovation (PI) Apparel New York 2022 on June 28 – 29, 2022 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

MySize's newest product, the revolutionary FirstLook Smart Mirror, is an interactive, mirror-like touch display that extends the Company's reach into physical stores to enhance shopper experience and improve metrics for physical store retailers. The MySizeID apparel sizing app's AI-driven measurement and data algorithms drive the FirstLook Smart Mirror to help increase sales and reduce returns in a physical store retail environment.

FirstLook Smart Mirror's interactive display offers:

personalized fit and product recommendations

3D "try-it-on" interactive avatar experience

speed-shopping and self-checkout

integration with any 3 rd party point-of-sale system

available in multiple sizes and form factors

The physical-digital hybrid mirror is offered to retailers on both a purchase and lease model, both of which include recurring monthly service fees for the MySizeID interactive features.

"PI Apparel New York 2022 is focused on innovative digital products that are changing the landscape of retail, which today is increasingly moving toward a hybrid online-physical experience. Leveraging our uniquely advantageous position, we've deployed our AI-driven, big data, smart phone-based sizing tool, MySizeID, to redefine the use of mirrors in physical retail stores. We believe our combined suite of FirstLook Smart Mirror and MySizeID products have the potential to revolutionize the fashion retail buying experience and deliver unparalleled value to retailers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO and Founder of MySize.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

