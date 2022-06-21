OneTen Celebrates Juneteenth by Expanding Online Career Marketplace for Black Talent Without Four-Year College Degrees

The coalition's Career Marketplace connects Black talent to skills development, support services, and family-sustaining careers at top U.S. companies

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTen, a coalition including leading executives and companies committed to hiring, promoting and advancing one million Black talent without four-year degrees into family-sustaining jobs and careers over ten years, today debuted refinements and an expansion of its online Career Marketplace. Bringing together the OneTen ecosystem of employers, talent developers, support service providers, and Black talent, the innovative career marketplace matches Black talent without four-year degrees with in-demand skill development opportunities and ultimately jobs that pay family-sustaining wages at America's most sought-after companies. The expansion of the Career Marketplace marks the one-year anniversary of the initial launch and represents months of collaboration among the coalition's more than 70 member companies and network of over 100 talent developers. The enhanced platform enables employer, talent developer, and candidate matching at scale, expands analytics capabilities, and more.

"The timing of our expansion of OneTen's Career Marketplace with Juneteenth is not a coincidence. As we mark this momentous holiday, we do so while simultaneously acknowledging how much work still needs to be done to close the staggering and widening racial wealth gap in the United States," OneTen CEO, Maurice Jones, said. "At OneTen, we believe that catalyzing quality, family-sustaining employment opportunities at scale for Black talent will effectively address that gap and the great disparities that exist in the workforce. We invite all Black talent without four-year degrees to join the OneTen community through our Career Marketplace and kickstart their journey toward a successful, family-sustaining career."

The platform, which is now available through oneten.org, leverages smart technology to identify candidates' skills and experience and connect them to family-sustaining career opportunities at OneTen partner companies, including Cisco, Bank of America, Cleveland Clinic, Lowe's, Intermountain Healthcare, and many others. As of 2022, the MIT Living Wage calculator places a family-sustaining wage between just north of $60,000 to $90,000 and above, depending on a person's location. Beyond this, the platform also enables Black talent to access training and skill enhancement as well as support services, such as transportation, childcare, and mental health support, through OneTen-endorsed local and national organizations committed to enabling talent to succeed and thrive in the workforce. The expansion of the platform provides a new channel for Black talent to join OneTen in addition to the traditional talent developer referral system, providing them with direct access to OneTen resources and opportunities.

"The Career Marketplace goes beyond matching Black talent with in-demand jobs at some of our country's most respected companies," OneTen Chief Technology and Information Officer, Sukanta Nag, said. "It amplifies and celebrates Black talent amidst an ecosystem of employers, talent developers, and support service providers to create a one-stop-shop that enables talent not just to land a great job, but to advance and thrive in their career. And for employers, it's a one-of-a-kind destination for attracting and hiring skilled, job-ready talent."

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition that includes leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to hire, upskill, reskill and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

