Bahamas Tourist Office Kicks Off Summer Boating Flings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Tourist Office will host dozens of boaters in caravans, across the Gulf Stream and into the beautiful Bahamian waters, in a series of exciting Boating Flings over the next six weeks. This summer series includes four Boating Flings, three of which will head to Bimini June 23-26; July 21-24 and July 28-31.

The highlight of the series is a 10-day fling to the beautiful Abaco Islands - renowned as a boater's paradise - that will take place between July 7-17. First time crossers and experienced boaters alike are encouraged to join the entourage of boaters to Bimini and Abaco between June 23 and July 31.

Each Boating Fling will depart from the Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a Lead Boat guiding the caravan and a Straggler Boat supporting the back end, ensuring support and safety for the group every step of the way. Participants will have the opportunity to partake in various activities across the stopover islands, savour delicious Bahamian cuisine and engage in an authentic Bahamian experience.

All flings have a mandatory Captain's meeting on the day prior to departure. Boaters should take note that the minimum boat length for all flings is 22 feet and spaces per fling are limited, so early registration is encouraged. For information, visit https://www.bahamas.com/boating-fling-registration.

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better In The Bahamas!

