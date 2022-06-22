Envoy Solutions Fuels Growth in Packaging Space with Hughes Enterprises Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Levittown, PA-based Hughes Enterprises. Hughes Enterprises is one of the leading packaging distribution companies in the nation, providing its customers with world-class packaging supplies and equipment. Over its 70-year history, the company has seen tremendous growth because of its long-standing reputation for customer service excellence, and customized packaging solutions. Hughes Enterprises provides these solutions for a wide range of industries including automotive parts, beverage manufacturing, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and more. This new partnership will fuel growth in the packaging space for Envoy Solutions, a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors.

"Hughes Enterprises will play a key role in helping us continue to strengthen our packaging capabilities and build on the incredible momentum we've seen in that core part of our business model," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "It's a pleasure to welcome Neal Magaziner and his great team to our family of companies. By joining together, we will leverage the strength of partnerships to deliver the best packaging solutions for our clients in key markets across our national platform."

Since it was founded in 1950, Hughes Enterprises has helped companies streamline processes through the distribution of custom packaging equipment and consumables. The company prides itself on building successful, long-term customer relationships to develop reliable solutions. With the resources and reach of Envoy Solutions, Hughes Enterprises will deepen its category knowledge, enhance its product portfolio, and increase exposure to a larger pool of customers.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter with endless growth potential for our company," said Neal Magaziner, President of Hughes Enterprises. "By joining Envoy Solutions, we will bring our packaging capabilities to an all-new level with the strength of a national partner that is redefining distribution across the country."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, ATRA, Sigma Supply of North America, American Paper & Supply Company, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Hughes Enterprises:

Hughes Enterprises, founded in 1950, is a distributor of world-class packaging and equipment. The company has the influence of a national partner while maintaining the personal attention of a local distributor. In partnership with locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the U.K., Hughes Enterprises leads the industry with technology-driven engineering and eco-conscious packaging products.

Based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Hughes Enterprises has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the Packaging arena. For more information, please visit www.hughesent.com.

