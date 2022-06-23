Goodness Growth Holdings Launches HiColor™ Cannabis Chews in New York

HiColor™ Cannabis-infused chews are now available in five flavors

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of HiColor™ cannabis-infused chews in New York, which are now available through the Company's retail and wholesale channels in the New York market. The new line of cannabis-infused edibles is now available in five gourmet flavors and two formulations.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our HiColor™ chews to the New York market," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. "These chews come in several formulations, including 10 mg of THC and formulations with balanced levels of THC and CBD, offering multiple options for our patients to choose from depending on their needs. The delectable premium flavors were developed by Chef Michelle Mango and our edibles R&D team. These chews are a great addition to our other existing brands in New York."

HiColor™ chews were designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis consumers, with product offerings in 10 mg THC and 10:10 CBD:THC formulations. At launch, the chews are available to New York patients in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple, Oxnard Strawberry and Alfonso Mango flavors. The chews are vegan, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO and use only natural flavors.

HiColor™ chews are currently available in all four of the Company's Vireo Health dispensaries in New York, as well as in select licensed dispensaries across the state with additional licensed dispensaries expected to add HiColor™ to their product assortment over the coming months. The New York launch of HiColor™ follows the brand's debut in Maryland in late 2021, where it continues to see great success and expanded flavor and formulation options, including seasonal flavors and a new formulation combining THC and CBN.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company plans to launch the HiColor™ brand in its Minnesota market later this year when the state's medical cannabis program expands to allow cannabis-infused edibles, expected to begin in August.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in six markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:

Amanda Hutcheson

Senior Manager, Communications

amandahutcheson@vireohealth.com

(919) 815-1476

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.