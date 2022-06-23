Humboldt Sawmill Hiring Journeyman Millwrights

The company offers an attractive total package for qualified candidates

SCOTIA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for redwood and Douglas-fir lumber and timbers remains robust, Humboldt Sawmill Company is seeking qualified journeyman millwrights for its sawmill operations in Scotia, California.

Humboldt County is a nature lover’s playground with year-round outdoor activities. (PRNewswire)

Located in the heart of beautiful Humboldt County along California's famous redwood coast, Scotia is a picturesque town with a fabled history. Between the 1880s and late 2000s Scotia was maintained as a true company town. Today the homes and businesses in the town are privately owned.

Anchoring the south end of town are the sawmill and woody biomass cogeneration power plant, both owned by Humboldt Sawmill Company. As one of the largest private employers in Humboldt County, Humboldt Sawmill Company employs hundreds of employees earning family-level wages and excellent company paid benefits, including:

Medical, dental, and vision

Company match 401(k) program

Paid vacation and holidays

Referral and retention bonuses

Relocation support for qualified candidates

"The journeyman millwright position is extremely important to the successful day-to-day operation of our sawmill. We have made extensive capital investments in the mill, so the right candidate will grow their skills working with state-of-the-art equipment," states Chris Verderber, Director, Operations.

The company welcomes qualified applicants from throughout California and beyond who are interested in living in a beautiful part of the country with numerous activities geared toward enjoyment of the great outdoors including fishing, hiking, hunting, surfing, and much more.

Please visit the company's careers website to apply directly to the journeyman millwright position.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC manufactures and distributes environmentally certified redwood and Douglas-fir lumber, timbers, and uppers. (PRNewswire)

