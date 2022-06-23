Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Celebrates 60 Years, Awards Record-Breaking $10 Million in Scholarships to Children of Marines

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation announced it has awarded a record-breaking $10 million in scholarships to more than 2,600 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. This year's announcement marks the largest scholarship award amount in the organization's 60-year history.

Founded in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, awarding over 50,000 scholarships valued at nearly $185 million. These scholarship awards provide much needed and deserved access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate and career technical education programs in all 50 states.

"Our Nation's military families have made great sacrifices for our country, and if our country is to succeed and play a positive role in an international context, we must ensure access to postsecondary education for all our citizens. Therefore, it is our mission to honor those sacrifices by educating their children to be the next generation of America's leaders," said Lieutenant Colonel Ted Probert USMC (Ret.), the Foundation's President and CEO. "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are incredibly proud to state we're providing more support to Marine families than ever before."

The 2022-23 class of scholarship recipients will be celebrated during the Washington D.C. Celebratory Gala on June 25, held each year to honor the service of Marines. The event, emceed by CBS's Margaret Brennan, brings together significant representation from senior leadership of the Marine Corps, Washington dignitaries, and scholarship recipients to recognize Marines and their families. In attendance this year will be scholarship recipients like Daniel Miranda, whose award allows him to study English at Howard Community College.

"My father's service in the Marine Corps has greatly influenced me and my career goals. I have learned about sacrifice, work ethic, and service." said Miranda. "I am incredibly thankful to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation for providing me with the support to earn my degree."

