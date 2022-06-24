AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ: AXSM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)

Did you lose money on investments in Axsome Therapeutics? If so, please visit Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXSM) between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Axsome is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in the U.S. The Company is developing, among other product candidates, AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Axsome consistently touted AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects in anticipation of the Company's submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine (the "AXS-07 NDA") based on the drug's purported positive results in two Phase 3 trials. However, unbeknownst to investors, the Company's preparation and eventual submission of the AXS-07 NDA was plagued with chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") issues.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that: (i) Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; and (v) as a result, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects.

On November 5, 2020, Axsome issued a press release reporting the Company's third quarter 2020 results. That press release disclosed that the Company "plans to submit the [AXS-07] NDA to the FDA in the first quarter of 2021, versus previous guidance of the fourth quarter of 2020, to allow for inclusion of supplemental manufacturing information to ensure a robust submission package." On this news, Axsome's stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 6.99%, to close at $69.51 per share on November 5, 2020.

On April 25, 2022, during pre-market hours, Axsome disclosed in an SEC filing that "[o]n April 22, 2022, Axsome . . . was informed by the [FDA] that [CMC] issues identified during the FDA's review of the Company's [NDA] for its AXS-07 product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine are unresolved." The filing also disclosed that "[b]ased upon the time remaining in the NDA review cycle, the Company expects to receive a Complete Response Letter ["CRL"] with respect to this NDA on or about the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of April 30, 2022."

On this news, Axsome's stock price fell $8.60 per share, or over 21%, to close at $30.50 per share on April 25, 2022.

On May 2, 2022, Axsome announced that it received a CRL from the FDA regarding the AXS-07 NDA for the acute treatment of migraine. According to the Company, "[t]he principal reasons given in the CRL relate to [CMC] considerations", including "the need for additional CMC data pertaining to the drug product and manufacturing process."

