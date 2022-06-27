RaySearch to exhibit the latest software innovations for particle therapy at PTCOG 2022

RaySearch to exhibit the latest software innovations for particle therapy at PTCOG 2022

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will exhibit at PTCOG 60, to be held in Miami, Florida, USA, during June 27-July 1. The latest news in treatment planning system RayStation®*, oncology information system RayCare®* and oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® will be on show. Book a demo at raysearchlabs.com.

RaySearch software on show

RaySearch is a proud market leader in particle therapy planning and workflow software. The latest clinical features of the advanced treatment planning system RayStation include include GPU-based Monte Carlo dose computation in under five seconds, Linear Energy Transfer including RBE dose calculations, and fully automated deep learning planning including robustness.

Attendees can also catch a glimpse of upcoming features such as proton ARC planning, dose computation on CBCT, LET optimization, and FLASH planning.

RayCare, the oncology information system from RaySearch offers improved configurability of workflows, enabling the creation of clinical notes, documents and forms which are integrated directly into the patient chart. Improvements to patient chart, extension of summary workspace, and increased support for radiotherapy processes are all included in RayCare.

RayIntelligence is a cloud-based oncology analytics system that simplifies data integrations and turns data into insights. It supports patient and treatment population analysis through web based dashboards as well as via interfaces for advanced analytics.

RaySearch scientific contributions at PTCOG

Wednesday, June 29th, 14:20 - 15:00, Room 3

Reducing high LET component of dose to the brainstem in proton treatment planning for brain tumors by optimization

Authors: Vestergaard, Anne; Høyer, Morten, Kallehauge, Jesper; Nørrevang, Ole; Smulders, Bob; Lassen-Ramshad Yasmin; Muhic, Aida; Dahlrot, Rikke; Traneus, Erik; Korreman, Stine.

Presenter: Anne Vestergaard, Aarhus University

Robustness in proton arc treatments for head and neck cancer patients: impact of gantry angle spacing and number of revolutions

Authors: Marthin, Otte; Wase, Viktor; Glimelius, Lars; Bokrantz, Rasmus; Andersson, Björn; Fredriksson, Albin; de Jong, Bas; Korevaar, Erik W.; Both, Stefan; Engwall, Erik.

Presenter: Lars Glimelius, Senior Product Manager Light Ions

Poster PTC60-0058: Re-Assessment of Radiation Fields Applied to Clinical Proton Beam Therapy and Related Key Technical Requirements

Poster PTC60-0048: LETd measurements of double-scattered proton fields with patient-specific range-compensator and aperture using silicon on insulator microdosimeter

Poster PTC60-0417: Conformal FLASH Proton therapy planning with RayStation

