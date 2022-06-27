RedAbierta chooses INETCO BullzAI® to secure its payment channels

Central American company, RedAbierta, selects INETCO's real-time payment fraud detection platform to increase the security of each end-to-end payment transaction

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INETCO Systems Limited, a leader in real-time payment monitoring and fraud prevention, announced today that RedAbierta, a leading fintech company with offices in Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and El Salvador, has selected INETCO BullzAI® to ensure the integrity of its payment channels.

RedAbierta is an integrator of technological solutions that connect banking agents, merchants and banking hosts through its payment solutions and POS and ATM channels. Bank agents facilitate transactions between consumers and financial institutions. INETCO BullzAI has unique capabilities to predict, detect and block fraudulent payments, suspicious fraudulent transaction activities, and advanced persistent threats in real-time throughout the RedAbierta system. It will also detect and block suspicious activity to support anti-money laundering efforts.

"We are excited about the possibilities of INETCO BullzAI", says Julio Arévalo, Co-Founder and CEO of RedAbierta for Central America. "In the last 2 years, RedAbierta has implemented more than 3,000 banking agents with several banking institutions in Central America, developing payment method applications and loyalty systems in the region. We have become a strategic ally for our clients. Being able to see what's happening on our network in real-time while also blocking fraud and suspicious activity will help ensure our customers consistently experience excellent service."

"INETCO is committed to helping RedAbierta deliver world-class payment security and operational excellence to its customers," says Bijan Sanii, CEO of INETCO. "We have a proven track record of increasing the security and stability of payment transactions and are excited about the opportunity to drive financial inclusion and the adoption of secure payments in Honduras."

About RedAbierta

RedAbierta is a Central American leader in the implementation of payment and telecommunications solutions. RedAbierta supports the banking financial sector by offering products, services, and solutions that allow the financial inclusion of the unbanked. RedAbierta is currently implementing Super Wifi solutions in the main cities of two countries in Central America.

About INETCO

INETCO ® creates smart technology that increases the reliability, security, and value of every digital and self-service payment. Our real-time fraud detection, transaction monitoring, and analytics solutions have been selected by leading banks, payment service providers, and retailers, in more than 35 countries, to accelerate their digital transformation strategies and accelerate fraud detection payment, and performance issues that harm revenue, reputation and the end customer experience. www.inetco.com

