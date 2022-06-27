Savvas Receives "LMS Solution Provider of the Year" Award for its Industry-Leading Savvas Realize Learning Management System

2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award recognizes Savvas as a "global educational technology innovator"

PARAMUS, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company is proud to announce that it has been named "LMS Solution Provider of the Year'' by the 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award honors the K-12 learning solutions provider for its popular Savvas Realize learning management system (LMS), recognizing the company as an innovator and leader "driving the global digital transformation of the education industry."

An award-winning platform since its inception, Savvas Realize is the publishing industry's most versatile LMS and the digital home to more than 1,000 high-quality, engaging Savvas programs. The single sign-on Realize platform allows educators to access a vast array of standards-aligned content, customize materials, monitor student progress, and create lesson plans and activity playlists. It also provides data-driven insights to help teachers differentiate instruction and personalized, real-world learning experiences to increase student engagement — all on one easy-to-use platform.

Winners of this year's EdTech Breakthrough Awards, which showcase technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in edtech solutions, were selected from more than 2,250 nominations based on innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advancement.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from EdTech Breakthrough, as it demonstrates the impact of Savvas Realize in helping to make next-generation learning a reality for students, teachers, and schools," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With its proven scalability, flexibility, and seamless integrations with the digital tools schools use most, Savvas Realize stands out as a game-changing platform that enables students to learn anytime, anywhere."

Unlike other publishers' learning management systems retrofitted from higher-ed platforms, Savvas Realize was developed exclusively for K-12 applications, with plug-and-play interoperability a priority. The platform offers seamless LTI-A integration with more than two dozen major edtech tools, including Google Classroom, Canvas, and, new for the coming school year, Schoology. For Back to School 2022, Savvas is rolling out exciting Realize enhancements for educators including a more streamlined interface with faster grading workflows and improved classroom management tools.

Savvas is showcasing its award-winning PreK-12 learning solutions on the Savvas Realize platform at the ISTELive 22 show in New Orleans starting today. Visit Savvas in Booth #1130 to learn more about the Savvas Realize platform.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

