Ahead of His HOF Induction, Gift a Hospital Gown to a Child in Honor of David "Big Papi" Ortiz

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While on the road to Cooperstown, some of David "Big Papi" Ortiz's nearest and dearest have launched a touching fundraising campaign to honor and celebrate his on-field and off-field accomplishments. Teaming up with Brave Gowns – magical gowns that empower patients to battle any illness – the goal, by July 24, is to have supporters gift 3,400 gowns to pediatric patients at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital and Cedimat Hospital (Santo Domingo, D.R.), three partner hospitals of the David Ortiz Children's Fund which provides lifesaving heart surgery, care and support to children and families in New England and the Dominican Republic.

The vivid, ultra-soft gowns – baring Ortiz's signature on the sleeve – have been designed by Ortiz's daughter, Alexandra Ortiz, and nine-year-old "heart warrior," Avery Nigrelli (Weston, MA), who was born with a heart defect. The daughter of Andrew and Jessica Nigrelli – longtime supporters of the David Ortiz Children's Fund and founders of the "Pediatric Cardiac Care Family Support Network" at MassGeneral Hospital – designed a gown that says "I Love You" in 20 different languages. Ortiz's daughter created a bright tie-dyed version with "I AM STRONG" written in graffiti.

The hospital gowns – fittingly priced at $34 each – are available to gift online now with the hope of providing 3,400 gowns to 3,400 hospitalized children before Papi's Hall of Fame induction on July 24, 2022.

