C2X NFT Takes Center Stage at VidCon US 2022, Presented by TikTok

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2X NFT, an NFT marketplace based on the C2X blockchain gaming platform, recently presented at the VidCon US 2022 conference, presented by TikTok, in Anaheim, California, the world's leading community event for digital creators, platform innovators and their fans converge in one place. C2X NFT's speaking engagement was titled "Web3 & NFTs: The Next Level Engagement of Fans" and was presented by Director of Corporate Development of Com2uS USA, Michael Lee. Com2uS USA is the master platform provider for C2X NFT.

The event, which took place from June 22 through June 25, was held at the Anaheim Convention Center and drew in 75,000 participants. During Lee's panel on June 24, he discussed how NFTs are providing creators with a new way to monetize content and provide more ownership for fans. Com2uS are mobile gaming giants with more than one million global users and Lee shed light on how the group developed a comprehensive content company through an independent blockchain ecosystem. He explained how users can easily create and provide NFTs through the C2X NFT Marketplace.

"Speaking on VidCon's community stage was an exciting opportunity to explain how NFTs improve the gaming experience and offer convenience for content providers," stated Lee. "We're elated to instill confidence for those unfamiliar with NFTs through an easy-to-use marketplace where trading and transferring results in an entertaining and lucrative experience for anyone involved."

Lee went on to explain how C2X NFT Marketplace works for content providers and users with easily accessible tools which do not require a series of exchanges. The C2X NFT Marketplace bypasses the need to connect wallets or send cryptocurrency to make purchases. He discussed one of the most popular NFT product lines on the marketplace developed by K-pop group, VERIVERY, which are clips obtained by the group's successful 2021 first US tour. The NFTs feature the musicians never-before-seen access to what happens backstage. He also mentioned another K-pop group, LOONA and a Korean broadcast show from JTBC titled "Showdown," among many others, are also collaborating with the company to develop NFTs.

The C2X NFT Marketplace allows for simplicity, allowing those less experienced in blockchain to create NFTs, compared to other platforms. Minting, purchasing, transmitting and more are all stored through C2X NFT's SmartContract system, where trading and transferring happens in just a few clicks. On the horizon, the C2X NFT Marketplace will be expanding its number of shares in the blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://c2x.world.

About Com2uS

Established in 1998 and headquartered in South Korea, Com2uS operates internationally with offices in the United States, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam, and became a subsidiary of Com2uS Holdings (previous: GAMEVIL) in 2013. As a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, they thrive on creating successful games with a level of depth and engagement for the global market. With a newly added focus on blockchain and metaverse, Com2uS is taking a new leap as a global comprehensive content and platform company to lead the global digital paradigm.

