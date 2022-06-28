Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as Persistent Supply Problems Continue to Hold Back Auto Industry

U.S. auto sales are forecast to finish down 17.3% year over year; Cox Automotive revises its full-year 2022 new-vehicle sales forecast to 14.4 million units, down from 15.3 million.

Annual new-vehicle sales pace in June is forecast to finish near 13.8 million, up from last month's 12.7 million pace, but lower than last year's 15.5 million level.

June sales volume is expected to fall 7.5% from one year ago to 1.2 million units. Forecast volume in June, however, is a 7.5% increase from last month.

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to show a market still constrained by a lack of supply, and one that is virtually unchanged since January. According to the Cox Automotive June sales forecast released today, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of new-vehicle sales this month is expected to hit 13.8 million, up from last month's 12.7 million pace but well below last year's 15.5 million level.

The current forecast now is for new-vehicle sales volumes to fall below the 14.6 million sold in 2020.

The sales volume in June is expected to finish near 1.2 million units, down 7.5% from last year's volume of 1.3 million sales. However, this is an increase of 7.5% from May's volume of nearly 1.1 million units. There is one more selling day this June than last year and the same number as last month.

Tight inventory continues to negatively impact new-vehicle sales. Since June of 2021, monthly sales volume has been stuck in a tight window, with little deviation, averaging 1.1 million units a month and peaking only at 1.3 million in June 2021. With no clear timeline for any notable recovery in new-vehicle inventory levels, Cox Automotive is lowering its full-year 2022 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14.4 million units, down from its current forecast of 15.3 million. The current forecast now is for new-vehicle sales volumes to fall below the 14.6 million sold in 2020, when the market was initially ravaged by the global COVID pandemic.

"Last June, I wrote that the concern about the supply situation could not be overstated, as we were in untested territory for the market," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist, Cox Automotive. "That sentiment remains, as there has been no significant shift in the conditions on the ground since last fall. Even though economic conditions have worsened in the past months, the lack of supply is still the greatest headwind facing the auto industry today."

June and First-Half 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights

In June, light vehicle sales are forecast to reach 1.2 million units, down 7.5% from June 2021 . Sales volume in June is expected to rise nearly 181,000 compared to May, or 7.5%.

The SAAR in June 2022 is expected to be 13.8 million, below last year's 15.5 million level, and up from May's 12.7 million pace.

Second quarter 2022 sales are forecast to fall 19.3% compared to Q2 2021

First-half sales are forecast to be down 17.3% from the same period in 2021.

General Motors is forecast to outsell Toyota in Q2, jumping back into the top-seller position.

Tesla is the only major brand to increase sales year over year in the first half. Honda, Nissan and VW all see first-half sales drops in excess of 30% year over year.

June 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1





Market Share

Segment Jun-22 Jun-21 May-22 YOY% MOM% Jun-22 May-22 MOM Mid-Size Car 77,000 86,545 73,759 -11.0 % 4.4 % 6.4 % 6.6 % -0.2 % Compact Car 73,000 109,904 67,370 -33.6 % 8.4 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 0.0 % Compact SUV/Crossover 165,000 202,687 154,862 -18.6 % 6.5 % 13.8 % 13.9 % -0.1 % Full-Size Pickup Truck 168,000 179,442 162,044 -6.4 % 3.7 % 14.0 % 14.5 % -0.5 % Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 220,000 212,012 205,870 3.8 % 6.9 % 18.3 % 18.4 % -0.1 % Grand Total2 1,200,000 1,297,292 1,116,503 -7.5 % 7.5 %







1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

Q2 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast[1]

Market Share OEM Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Year over Year Quarter over Quarter GM 683,696 509,122 575,911 -15.8 % 13.1 % Toyota 688,813 514,592 543,819 -21.0 % 5.7 % Ford 472,260 429,174 496,248 5.1 % 15.6 % Stellantis 485,312 405,221 412,005 -15.1 % 1.7 % Hyundai 470,042 322,593 372,956 -20.7 % 15.6 % Honda 486,419 266,418 254,230 -47.7 % -4.6 % Nissan 323,294 227,481 217,434 -32.7 % -4.4 % Tesla 76,230 129,743 144,845 90.0 % 11.6 % Volkswagen 206,473 113,540 138,661 -32.8 % 22.1 % Subaru 160,824 132,346 132,996 -17.3 % 0.5 % Daimler 92,443 75,939 84,245 -8.9 % 10.9 % BMW 105,901 80,590 83,499 -21.2 % 3.6 % Mazda 105,909 82,268 68,409 -35.4 % -16.8 % Geely 36,663 24,267 28,662 -21.8 % 18.1 % Tata 28,265 18,193 12,910 -54.3 % -29.0 % Total 4,422,544 3,333,174 3,568,586 -19.3 % 7.1 %

1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

First Half 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast1

Market Share

OEM H1 2021 H1 2022 Change H1 2021 Share H1 2022 Share Difference GM 1,323,102 1,085,033 -18.0 % 15.9 % 15.7 % -0.1 % Toyota 1,291,879 1,058,411 -18.1 % 15.5 % 15.3 % -0.1 % Ford 989,971 925,422 -6.5 % 11.9 % 13.4 % 1.5 % Stellantis 954,963 817,226 -14.4 % 11.4 % 11.8 % 0.4 % Hyundai 804,944 695,549 -13.6 % 9.6 % 10.1 % 0.4 % Honda 833,510 520,648 -37.5 % 10.0 % 7.5 % -2.4 % Nissan 637,078 444,915 -30.2 % 7.6 % 6.4 % -1.2 % Tesla 145,530 274,588 88.7 % 1.7 % 4.0 % 2.2 % Volkswagen 369,534 252,201 -31.8 % 4.4 % 3.7 % -0.8 % Subaru 321,250 265,342 -17.4 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 0.0 % Daimler 182,358 160,184 -12.2 % 2.2 % 2.3 % 0.1 % BMW 183,619 164,089 -10.6 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 0.2 % Mazda 189,167 150,677 -20.3 % 2.3 % 2.2 % -0.1 % Geely 64,020 52,929 -17.3 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.0 % Tata 56,215 31,103 -44.7 % 0.7 % 0.5 % -0.2 % Total 8,347,140 6,901,760 -17.3 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 0.0 %

1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

