Factor4 Announces Certification with Dejavoo IPOSPays Gateway

BROOMALL, Penn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card certification with the IPOSPays Gateway by Dejavoo Payment Software Solutions. The certification enables Factor4's gift card and loyalty program software to run on all P series and QD series terminals including P1, P3, P5, QD1, QD2, QD3 and QD4. Now Factor4 gift and loyalty cards are accepted on all Dejavoo terminals.

(PRNewsfoto/Factor4, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to expand our integration with the newer Dejavoo Android terminals and strengthen our partnership with Dejavoo," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "We provide a complete omnichannel experience across all terminals empowering merchants to manage in-store, online and mobile gift card and loyalty transactions in one place."

"iPOSSystems is in the forefront of bringing innovative payment technologies to the ISO community," said Mony Zenou, Dejavoo CEO. "Dejavoo payment devices along with its omnichannel payment gateway, iPOSPays accept a slew of payment instruments in addition to credit and debit cards. By enabling Factor4 protocol on iPOSPays gateway, we bring acceptance of Factor4 Gift and Loyalty cards to both in-store and e-commerce payments. This adds tremendous value to merchants, which enhances their loyalty to ISOs. iPOSPays portal gives real-time views of Credit/Debit card and Gift card transactions in a single place. Reconciliation is made easy as paper and electronic batch report contains all Factor4 card transactions along with credit and debit card transactions."

To learn more about Factor4's certification with the Dejavoo IPOSPays gateway or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations, and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or aimee@factor4gift.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Factor4