FLEX LOGIX HIRES BARRIE MULLINS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of the fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced the appointment of Barrie Mullins as Vice President of Product Management, reporting to the CEO, Geoff Tate. Barrie brings a wealth of experience having held several leadership roles at highly successful companies such as NVIDIA and Xilinx.

"Barrie's technical and marketing knowledge makes him ideal for setting our product strategies and coordinating the marketing in our AI inference and eFPGA business units," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Flex Logix is well positioned with differentiating technology in both of its core business lines and we look forward to Barrie's expertise to help us take advantage of that competitive advantage."

"With the edge AI inference market expected to grow from a billion dollars today to over 10 billion dollars in 2026, Flex Logix can become the leader in edge AI with its high performance, low power solutions," said Barrie Mullins. "Performance per watt is critical for edge AI inference applications that need higher performance but cannot afford to burn more power. The Flex Logix InferX products deliver the world's best performance per watt ratio. I look forward to being an integral part of the company's next phase of growth and working with their talented leadership team."

About Barrie Mullins

Most recently, Barrie spent a year at Blaize as Senior Director of Product Marketing and Management, reporting to the CEO. From 2018 to 2021, he was the Director of Product and Technical Marketing for NVIDIA's Jetson product family; where he reported to the GM who reported to the CEO. For 17 years prior to that, he was at Xilinx in management positions of increasing responsibility in systems engineering, communications, embedded processors and customer/field enablement. Barrie began his career in Ireland working at Eurologic Ltd. and Raidtec Corp. working on RAID storage systems and managing teams of software developers. Barrie has a Bachelor of Engineering, Electronics from Munster Technological University, a Master of Engineering, Management, Engineering/Industrial Management from the University of College Dublin, and a Masters of Business Administration, Marketing and Leadership from Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, and others. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

