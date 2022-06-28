Neosec Enhances API Security Platform, is Named a Gartner Cool Vendor, Wins Numerous Awards and Expands Management Team with Key Hire

Market Demand and Recognition Continues to Grow for Neosec as Companies

Grapple with Potential Loss of Money, Data, Trust and Resources

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec , the pioneer in discovering and identifying API threats using behavioral analytics, today announced additions to its platform for discovering and assessing all APIs in use by an organization and preventing fraud and abuse of business assets and processes through them. The features reflect rapidly growing market demand and recognition as companies grapple with potential loss of money, data, trust and resources through the use of business APIs.

A new API inventory feature enables organizations to see and have a constantly up-to-date, unified view of all APIs in use with detailed information on each. This centralized view is particularly important when an organization has a large number of APIs and services in place. The new discovery experience shows which APIs saw the greatest number of endpoints recently added. It can instantly show the riskiest APIs and those that pass sensitive information within them. Detailed risk scoring, risk posture and a quick way to see risk changes makes it easy to manage large sets of APIs. Typical values and top-ten values of any parameter can also be displayed, which makes it easy to understand how the APIs are used in practice.

A new automated service and endpoint risk scoring shows risk values and risk changes for each API and endpoint. The feature enables security professionals to understand any endpoint and service along with all its details, including its risk posture, and any actions that need to be taken or prioritized. In addition, the recently available ShadowHunt service augments use of the Neosec platform with a team of threat-hunting experts to respond to findings quickly, investigate potential threats and recommend immediate remediation and actions.

"Companies are quickly waking up to the rapidly increasing potential for third parties or external attackers to abuse business APIs for criminal or malicious gain," said Giora Engel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Neosec. "We are continually advancing our platform to add greater visibility, understanding and protection of the abuses that can take place within business APIs."

Neosec is receiving growing industry recognition and attention from companies around the world. Recently, the company was named a 2022 Gartner® "Cool Vendor" in Application Security as well as being selected as a finalist for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest . Neosec was also selected as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category for the 2022 SC Awards and as Cutting Edge Infosec Start-Up of the Year in the Global Infosec Awards 2022.

As Neosec continues to receive recognition and accelerate their go to market strategy, they welcome DC Cullinane as the Vice President of Sales, spearheading global sales expansion. Cullinane brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience and has previously served in key roles as Global Sales VP, Senior Director Sales, and Strategic Advisor Roles for Deduce, Kasada, Shape Security, Inktomi and ThreatMetrix.

About Neosec

Neosec is re-inventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities together with a team of expert threat hunters. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com .

