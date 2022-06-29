Bahamasair Relaunches Nonstop Service from Orlando to Grand Bahama Island

Orlando Residents Will Enjoy Weekly Flights to Freeport

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Thursday, 30 June 2022, Bahamasair will relaunch a weekly nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida to Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) in Freeport, The Bahamas. Travelers can book these flights now and start planning their adventure in The Bahamas' second largest city.

Bahamasair's weekly nonstop flights from Orlando will operate every Monday and Thursday from June 30 through September 10. Introductory fares start as low as $297 round trip.

"Travel is back in a big way this summer, and we are ready for it. We are making travel for Floridians easier than ever with more nonstop service to The Bahamas," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Florida remains a priority market for The Bahamas, and we are thrilled to expand our flight offerings from the state with these weekly nonstop options from Orlando on Bahamasair."

There are activities for every kind of traveler throughout Grand Bahama, as well as new developments.

Lucayan National Park - is the second most visited park in The Bahamas . The 40-acre park is home to one of the world's longest charted underwater cave systems, as well as beautiful pine forests, mangrove creeks, coral reefs and the world-famous Gold Rock Beach. Lucayan National Park is the second most visited park in The. The 40-acre park is home to one of the world's longest charted underwater cave systems, as well as beautiful pine forests, mangrove creeks, coral reefs and the world-famous Gold Rock Beach.

Coral Vita - Coral Vita , a high-tech coral farm that aims to restore dying reefs, is now open to the public. Using cutting edge micro fragmenting technology, the farm grows coral 50 percent faster than normal growth rates and plants the newly grown coral back into degraded reefs in order to bring them back to life. , a high-tech coral farm that aims to restore dying reefs, is now open to the public. Using cutting edge micro fragmenting technology, the farm grows coral 50 percent faster than normal growth rates and plants the newly grown coral back into degraded reefs in order to bring them back to life.

Grand Lucayan Sale - A rebirth is on the horizon for Grand Bahama Island as an offer has been accepted for the purchase of Grand Lucayan, a beachfront resort located in the bustling city of Freeport . Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG), a real estate investment firm, has entered into an agreement with Lucayan Renewal Holdings to buy the resort for $100 million , with nearly $300 million in renovations planned. The agreement is projected to be completed by summer 2022, with renovations and construction to follow.

Goombay Summer Festival - At the festival, you can experience live Bahamian music, great local cuisine, authentically Bahamian Arts and Crafts, 6.00 pm to Midnight in July at Taino beach. At the festival, you can experience live Bahamian music, great local cuisine, authentically Bahamian Arts and Crafts, Junkanoo and lots more. This event is held every week on Thursdays fromin July at Taino beach.

For those looking further ahead to winter escapes, nonstop flights from Orlando to GBI will return 17 November 2022 – 12 January 2023 and are available to book now. Those ready to pack their bags can book flights today on Bahamasair.com.

