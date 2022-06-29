Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to utilizing clinical data to advance patient care and outcomes

IRVING, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize health care, announced today that Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

Miami Cancer Institute has recently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as being in the top 10% of cancer programs in the U.S. and is known for its leading clinical care and clinical research, compassionate patient experience and state-of-the-art technology.

"Miami Cancer Institute is thrilled to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance and partner with other key academic and clinical institutions similarly dedicated to changing the future of cancer care through innovative precision oncology research," said Leonard Kalman, M.D., Executive Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer at Miami Cancer Institute. "This partnership is a great example of Miami Cancer Institute's commitment to providing comprehensive care with the most innovative and evidence-based approaches available, with the POA enabling our team direct access to a world-class collaborative research network."

Miami Cancer Institute's impressive roster of physicians is comprised of many renowned sub-specialized cancer surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists dedicated to patient care and clinical research, many of whom have been recruited from the nation's top cancer centers. No other cancer center offers the most advanced radiation therapies in one place, including the first proton therapy center. Selected as Florida's only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration to improve the lives of cancer patients.

"We are excited to welcome Miami Cancer Institute as the newest member of the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The physicians and clinical researchers at Miami Cancer Institute add significant research capabilities to the growing POA network; their participation in the ongoing scholarly efforts no doubt will help us answer complex questions that will improve how we care for patients with cancer."

"Through clinical research we gain insights into new ways to prevent and detect cancer, and learn about the safety and efficacy of new therapies and medicines," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, M.D., FACP, MBA, Miami Cancer Institute's Deputy Director, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief of Solid Tumor Medical Oncology. "The comprehensive data and insights now available to Miami Cancer Institute through Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance better enable our team to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit our patients."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 69 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, brings to South Florida access to personalized clinical treatments and comprehensive support services delivered with unparalleled compassion. No other cancer program in the region has the combination of cancer-fighting expertise and advanced technology—including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and one of the only radiation oncology programs in the world with each of the newest radiation therapies in one place—to diagnose and deliver precise cancer treatments that achieve the best outcomes and improve the lives of cancer patients. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned experts, many recruited from the nation's top cancer centers. As Florida's only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (MSK) Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration that affords patients in South Florida access to innovative treatments and ensures that the standards of care are developed by their multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

lburgner@carisls.com

469.822.9330

Miami Cancer Institute Media Contact:

Bianca Hernandez

Bianca.hernandez01@baptisthealth.net

305.846.6118

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences