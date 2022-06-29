The General Shareholders Meeting of Grupo Aeroméxico adopts resolutions on the delisting of its shares in the Stock Market Exchange and cancellation of its registry

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Aeroméxico " or the " Company ") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs, following the relevant event published on June 10, 2022, that the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (the " Shareholders Meeting ") held on June 27, 2022, adopted resolutions, pursuant to Section II of Article 108 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and other applicable legal provisions, regarding, among others, (i) the cancellation of the registry of the shares representing its capital stock before the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores), (ii) the delisting of such shares before the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.), and (iii) the approval to request the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) the authorization to launch and implement the tender offer provided for the purposes mentioned above in Article 108 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) (the " Tender Offer ") and, in due course, the cancellation of the registry of such shares. In due course, Aeroméxico will inform about the terms and scope of the Tender Offer, as well as the date of commencement of such Tender Offer, once it is authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores), pursuant to the legal provisions hereinabove referred.

A summary of the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders Meeting has been submitted to the regulatory authorities and disclosed to the public market.

With this, the Company has complied with its obligations expressly assumed under the publicly available documents regarding to its Joint Plan of Reorganization and related documents (collectively, the " Plan "), which became fully effective on March 17, 2022 (the effective date of the Plan), as provided in previous relevant events published by Aeroméxico, including its contractual obligations under a certain Registration Rights Agreement (" RRA ") that is part of the Plan.

As previously disclosed to all investors, the cancellation of the registry and delisting process is part of the agreements achieved by Aeroméxico with its former creditors and investors, now shareholders of the Company, as part of the RRA, which was also disclosed to its shareholders, authorities and the public in general, as part of the Annual Report for fiscal year 2021 and the Quarterly Report for the first quarter of 2022, both duly filed and published in the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) and on the Company's website, among others.

In addition, as previously disclosed by means of a relevant event, Aeroméxico is also required to file a simple potential registration statement of its shares before the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) no later than December 30, 2022 (unless such deadline is extended by the parties under the RRA) as part of the obligations of the Company under the RRA, which has not yet occurred and, whenever occurs, it will be duly informed to the then shareholders of the Company.

The parties, and any third-parties, had, and continue to have, access to and disclosure of all Plan documents and key milestones relating to our prior Chapter 11 restructuring proceeding, including the RRA, which is available by way of multiple prior relevant events issued by Aeroméxico, and particularly in the public filings and documents of our former voluntary restructuring proceeding (https://dm.epiq11.com/case/aem/dockets), and of the accurate and detailed information and documentation that has been publicly available in the (easily accessible and searchable) electronic docket for our prior voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring proceeding.

