Medius Builds Senior team with appointment of two Channel Leaders

Tanya Wills joins as VP of NA Channel Sales & Alliances and Mandi Lapointe joins as Director of Global Partner Marketing

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of two new Channel Leaders to its senior team.

Tanya Wills joins as VP of Channel Sales and Alliances for North America and Mandi Lapointe joins as Director of Global Partner Marketing. The new hires follow a string of senior leadership hires made in 2021 and 2022, including, CEO Jim Lucier, CSO Branden Jenkins, CMO Kim Albrecht, CRO Jeff Swan, and Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives – all tasked with growing the business globally.

Wills and Lapointe join Medius as the company ramps up its channel strategy. The company is actively growing its channel and ISV partner programs to grow its reach and introduce a broader cross-section of customers to the benefits of AP automation. Medius's suite of products automates the process of receiving, handling, approving, and paying an invoice, and simplifies the onboarding and managing of vendors.

Tanya Wills, VP of North America Channel Sales and Alliances

Wills is a seasoned Global Channels and Sales Alliances leader, with more than 25 years of experience at leading tech companies, including IBM, Siebel Systems, SAP, and Microsoft. Tanya has held leadership positions in both domestic and international remits after starting her career in tech with IBM's premier sales training program.

Based in California, Wills will be responsible for building Strategic Alliances and Channels, and driving corporate partner expansion in the US, including the recruitment of new partners, and expanding the existing partner base. She will be reporting into Chief Revenue Officer at Medius, Jeff Swan, who joined the company in January 2022.

Wills joins Medius from Standing Up, where she was Vice President of Channel and Alliances strategy. Prior to that, she acted as Director of Partner Development (ISVs) at Microsoft for four years, after nearly 7 years with SAP in their Ecosystem teams.

Mandi Lapointe, Director of Global Partner Marketing

Lapointe joins Medius as Director of Global Partner Marketing and has over 16 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional in partner and channel. Prior to joining Medius, Lapointe held the positions of Senior Global Partner Marketing Manager at SAP and SAP Concur, and has experience at leading tech companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, and Zones.

In her new role, Lapointe will be responsible for the global partner marketing strategy. She will be reporting to CMO, Kim Albrecht.

Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "Tanya and Mandi's expertise across Channel Sales, and Marketing will be critical as we expand Medius' global footprint and grow our partnership base. Medius is building significant momentum and bolstering our leadership position in AP automation - as we continue to forge ahead, I'm looking forward to working with Tanya and Mandi to leverage the expertise of the partner ecosystem to help us realize our company goals."

Tanya Wills, VP of Channel Sales & Alliances, comments: "As Medius enters its next chapter, I'm excited to bring my experience from tech titans to fast-growth startups to the table. I'm looking forward to working with such an outstanding team, to make Medius's partner vision a reality."

Mandi Lapointe, Director of Global Partner Marketing, comments: "I'm passionate about helping businesses thrive in today's complex, diverse, and social world. Having worked at large industry players, I'm excited to bring my experience in sales and marketing to Medius. I can't wait to get going, and to continue to grow the value of the partner community."

