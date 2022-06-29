Pittco Management invests in MediaMark Factoring

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Pittco Direct Investments II, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), completed its acquisition of a minority equity interest in MediaMark Factoring ("MediaMark"). MediaMark is a Tennessee-based specialty finance company that provides receivables liquidity to the out-of-home media industry (e.g., billboards, digital signage, etc.) and construction development firms.

"We are proud to partner with the MediaMark team as they continue to scale the business and provide innovative solutions to the out-of-home media and construction industries," said Henry Guy, Pittco Chief Investment Officer.

"Along with our Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome Pittco to our group of shareholders," said Patrick Martucci, MediaMark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, adding, "Pittco has a strong heritage of successful investing, and their experience brings more than just capital to our company. We very much look forward to growing with them."

About Pittco

Pittco is a single family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

