Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on July 13, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2022 on July 13, 2022, before the market opens.

In connection with the financial release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the press release and accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 458-4121 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 789-4772 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the passcode "6552351".

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 13, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "6552351".

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 260 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 45 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

jconnelly@aircastle.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aircastle Limited