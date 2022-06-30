James S. Farrin Named to Business North Carolina's "Power List"

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in the state.

DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James S. Farrin – along with his affiliated institution, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin – was selected to the 2022 "Power List" by Business North Carolina.* The prestigious publication selected its honorees from a large pool of candidates across a wide spectrum of industries, based on extensive research from dozens of sources.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be selected to the 'Power List,'" said Farrin. "What I'm most proud of is what my firm has been able to accomplish with its reach and resources: helping tens of thousands of good people across the state in need of justice." The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin helped over 4,800 clients last year, recovering more than $155 million in total compensation.**

Farrin first rose to national prominence with the Black Farmers Case , a landmark civil rights victory led by his firm. The class action, one of the largest civil rights cases in American history, resulted in $1.25 billion in total compensation for 18,000+ Black farmers following years of discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.** In 2020, CMTY Culture Films announced that they will be the lead producers on The Last Plantation, a film based on the Black Farmers case.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com/

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

*For standards of inclusion, visit https://www.farrin.com/business-nc-power-list/

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin