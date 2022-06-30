Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby Chairs 6th PIC International Conference in Belgium

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that CEO Dr. Michael Lebby was again invited to co-chair the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) International Conference that took place June 28-29, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 6th PIC International conference built on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning four sectors. Attendees at the two-day conference gained an up-to-date overview of the status of the global photonics industry and had the opportunity to meet many other key players within the community. Over the two days, the conference sessions were not only popular, but they were also fully packed with standing room availability only.

At the conference, Dr. Lebby led an invited talk entitled, "Enabling lower power consumption optical networking using high speed, low power polymer modulators", focusing on the issue of reducing power consumption in datacenters and optical networks. He also contributed to a panel session, "Hybrid PICs technology challenges and solutions," on the need for hybrid integration addressing the volume production of 3D and 2.5 integrated electronic and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) based on the utilization of large silicon foundries. This included a discussion on the use of silicon photonics with hybrid technologies such as electro-optic polymers, polymer based plasmonics, silicon nitride and III-V laser sources.

"This presentation centered on power consumption, a huge topic of discussion at major optical communication conferences, and for the industry in general," said Dr. Lebby. "The latest performance of polymer modulators is extremely exciting with very low voltages and extremely small footprints. For datacenter operators, increasing power efficiency and decreasing power consumption is imperative to the bottom line of a facility. This factor was conveyed by a number of speakers over the two days of the PIC conference. The exciting news is that our technology platform of electro-optic polymer modulators is now poised to address power consumption with their inherent high speed and very low power properties."

For more information on the PIC International conference, please visit the event website at www.picinternational.net.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

