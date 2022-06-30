Steve Salis and the Catalogue Team Launch Pizza TBD, a New Hybrid Roman-Detroit Style Pizza Concept Within Ensemble Digital Kitchen

The newest addition to the Catalogue network of brands will join Michelin Bib Gourmand concepts Honeymoon Chicken and Federalist Pig at the Bethesda-based Ensemble Digital Kitchen

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza TBD Steve Salis' newest culinary project combining Roman-style and Detroit-style pan pizzas, will open within Ensemble Digital Kitchen , a digital dining hub serving menu favorites from several Catalogue restaurant brands in one convenient place, made in one kitchen and delivered directly to you. The newest addition to the DC region's growing network of culinary brands will serve up their signature hybrid pizza that combines the light and airy texture of Roman-style pizza with the pan cooking technique synonymous with Detroit Style pizza. The result is a pizza that will leave guests with no "third-slice-regret."

Pizza TBD (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to the launch of Pizza TBD," said Steve Salis , founder & CEO of the Catalogue house of consumer brands

"We look forward to the launch of Pizza TBD, expanding the already wide range of options that our guests have to choose from when they order at Ensemble," said Steve Salis, founder & CEO of the Catalogue house of consumer brands. "One of our values is the spirit of discovery, we never want to stop experimenting, creating and elevating our items to make them better. We wanted to tap into our roots and provide an authentic pizza product using unique methods and natural ingredients to bring a premium experience at an approachable price point. This isn't your average slice."

The key to any good pizza starts with high quality dough and premium ingredients, which is exactly where every slice at Pizza TBD begins. Culinary Director Vincent Griffith and his team start the process with a mixture of Caputo Lievito yeast, all wheat Caputo flour, extra virgin olive oil, salt and water, which mixes for a 2.5 hour period, followed by a lamination process that allows the yeast to keep feeding completed with a 40-hour fermentation period to give the dough it's signature airy texture and unique flavor.

The cooking process begins with the same ratio for every pie: A generous serving of hand-mixed Caputo dough is spread in a Lloyd Detroit-Style Pan, topped with hand-kneaded and texturized single-origin San Marzano Tomatoes, from Italy, a healthy offering of Classic Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar, a product made from 100 year old award winning recipe and naturally aged over a period of two years. All pies get topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan before entering the hand-built Castelli Forni ovens. The aerated artisanal dough offers a much lighter texture than the typical dense nature of a Detroit-style pizza, but a similar charred exterior and generous cheese to sauce ratio. All this gets topped with premium, fresh ingredients and the result is a pizza that explodes with flavor, tastes filling but eats light–like no pizza you've had before.

Pizza TBD will be launching with three specialty pizzas to be offered at Ensemble Digital Kitchen. Pizza offerings include:

Queen Margherita (15.99): House-made Red Sauce , Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Crispy Basil, Parmesan, and Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil +3.00 Add Pepperoni

Truffle Shuffle (17.99): Basil Pesto , Black Truffle Burrata, House-made Red Sauce , Crispy Basil, Parmesan, and Black Summer Truffle Oil

Pep Boi (19.99): Ezzo Cup and Char Pepperoni, Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar, Hot & Sweet Pepper Relish, Pappadew Peppers, Hot Honey, Crispy Basil, Pickled Red Onion and Tomato Leaf Olive Oil

The Ensemble Digital Kitchen team is also working on collaborations and limited edition drops, taking the beloved flavors from some of the other brands within the Catalogue house and reinventing them in new ways. Pizza TBD is the first of many brands and products that will be developed, tested, and launched out of Ensemble Digital Kitchen. In addition to the launch of Pizza TBD, the innovation hub will be featuring desserts by Milk Bar, including cookies, truffles, cakes and pies.

Pizza TBD will be available for delivery and pickup from Ensemble Digital Kitchen beginning on July 5 and available Tuesday- Thursday 11AM –9PM, Friday and Saturday 11AM –10PM, Sunday 11AM –9PM, and closed Monday.

Please see a selection of photos here for your reference.

About Ensemble Digital Kitchen: A hub serving menu favorites from all Catalogue restaurants in one convenient place, made fresh in one kitchen and delivered directly to you.

Bullfrog + Baum

Megan Shanian / Cayla Rubin

SalisHoldings@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salis Holdings