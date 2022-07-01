Mazda Reports June Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 15,130 vehicles, a decrease of 53.6 percent compared to June 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 142,803 vehicles; a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 55.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,121 vehicles in June, a decrease of 31 percent compared to June 2021.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, a decrease of 49.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 2,479 vehicles, a decrease of 25.4 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 32.7 percent, with 16,421 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
June
June
YOY %
% MTD
June
June
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
865
3,323
(74.0) %
(75.0) %
14,855
21,634
(31.3) %
(31.8) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
576
1,960
(70.6) %
(71.7) %
6046
13,716
(55.9) %
(56.2) %
Mazda 3 HB
289
1,363
(78.8) %
(79.6) %
8809
7,918
11.3 %
10.5 %
Mazda6
0
1,889
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
334
10,026
(96.7) %
(96.7) %
MX-5 Miata
132
1,227
(89.2) %
(89.7) %
2,800
6,677
(58.1) %
(58.3) %
MX-5
65
497
(86.9) %
(87.4) %
973
2,694
(63.9) %
(64.1) %
MXR
67
730
(90.8) %
(91.2) %
1827
3,983
(54.1) %
(54.4) %
CX-3
-
667
-
-
-
4,040
-
-
CX-30
4,733
5,824
(18.7) %
(21.9) %
21727
33,904
(35.9) %
(36.3) %
CX-5
6,654
16,393
(59.4) %
(61.0) %
81804
92,620
(11.7) %
(12.3) %
CX-9
1,157
3,282
(64.7) %
(66.1) %
16180
20,265
(20.2) %
(20.7) %
CX-50
1,566
0
-
-
4787
0
-
-
MX-30
23
0
-
-
316
0
-
-
CARS
997
6,439
(84.5) %
(85.1) %
17,989
38,337
(53.1) %
(53.4) %
TRUCKS
14,133
26,166
(46.0) %
(48.1) %
124,814
150,830
(17.2) %
(17.8) %
TOTAL
15,130
32,605
(53.6) %
(55.4) %
142,803
189,167
(24.5) %
(25.0) %
*Selling Days
26
25
152
151
