Clean Eatz Wraps up Second Quarter; On Track for Record-Breaking 40% Annual Growth

Industry Leading QSR Concept Flourishes Amid Increasing Inflation

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, one of the nation's leading wellness concepts in the QSR space, is on pace to achieve a rate of expansion in 2022 that will surpass any year prior for the restaurant franchise. The guiding metric for the brands success leading into 2023 being to establish 100 active locations by years end, as the Clean Eatz team has previously stated.

Official Clean Eatz Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clean Eatz) (PRNewswire)

The franchise has signed 15 new agreements over the course of the past several months, bringing the total in development to over 80 headed into the third quarter. In addition, the brand has seen five new units open their doors and commence operations since the close of the first quarter, putting the total number of open and active units nationwide at 81 – a 17% growth rate since starting off the year.

Core to the expansion of the Clean Eatz brand has been the demand in communities and major metropolitan areas throughout the country for enhanced accessibility to "clean", affordable meal options.

"I'm so proud of what the Clean Eatz franchise has become," said Don Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. "As a concept built on helping educate people on the value and impact of healthy eating, nothing is more inspiring to our cause than seeing the continued system-wide expansion and growing recognition that the franchise builds on quarter by quarter."

Consumers are proving to be more cost-conscious than ever, given the record-high inflation taking its toll on everyday finances. Even still, most remain intent on prioritizing their personal health and dietary practices, which has worked well to highlight the cost-effective nature of the Clean Eatz menu. In turn, this has brought many new customers through our doors, acclimating themselves with the franchise and what it can afford them. It's also given the concept an AUV of over $1 million, an industry-leading figure capable of attracting the attention of aspiring business owners and future franchisees to the one-of-a-kind QSR brand.

"We've set a clear path for ourselves as far as what we can expect to accomplish and where we can anticipate standing come year's end," said Evonne Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. "Which means our team can focus on doing what we do best. Conceptualizing new menu items, building out the Clean Eatz community, and enacting means of helping our customers to live their best lives through the Clean Eatz culture."

To learn more about joining the health and wellness movement as a franchisee with Clean Eatz, visit https://www.cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections.

