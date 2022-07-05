Diverse Coalition of Education Groups Announces Support for the National Partnership for Student Success Launched Today by Biden-Harris Administration

An all-in effort to help students recover from the impacts of the pandemic and thrive

BALTIMORE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of public and non-profit organizations are announcing their support for the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS), a coordinated, research-based, locally-driven, all-in effort to help all students recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and thrive. This initiative will be launched today at a White House event by the Biden-Harris Administration: WHITE HOUSE FACT SHEET.

The NPSS will encompass a nationwide three-year effort to bring together committed, high-quality education, service, and youth development organizations to recruit, screen, train, support, and engage an additional 250,000 Americans serving as academic tutors, high quality mentors, student success coaches, wraparound integrated student support coordinators, and post-secondary transition coaches for students in PreK through high school. These adults will work side-by-side with educators and other personnel in and out of school settings in roles that research shows result in gains in reading and math, high school and college graduation rates, reductions in chronic absenteeism, and improved student well-being and mental health.

The NPSS brings together the Biden-Harris Administration, led by the U.S. Department of Education and AmeriCorps , the Johns Hopkins Everyone Graduates Center , and a diverse coalition of local, state, and national education, service and youth development organizations committed to providing holistic academic and other supports that the research shows will help our students succeed.

The NPSS will work with school districts, AmeriCorps state service commissions, national and local student support providers, and community-based non-profit organizations to increase the number of students receiving evidence-based people-powered student supports based on locally determined needs and using existing revenue—including American Rescue Plan funds , federal education funds, state and local resources, and AmeriCorps programs. It also will help to address longstanding inequities and opportunity gaps in education, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

