Amazon Best Seller 'Beetles Gel Polish' Encourages the Weird and the Wonderful

Social media nail technicians are pushing boundaries, causing a wave of nail inspiration that the Beetles brand is proud to facilitate

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, Beetles Gel Polish saw more engagement than ever with over 10,000 positive reviews on Amazon, where it has become a go-to brand for shoppers. In particular the UV Nail Series is popular for its durability and versatility, as the canvas on which at-home manicure enthusiasts can unleash their wildest ideas.

Beetles Gel Polish - the online brand offering a wide variety of professional grade nail art products - is proud to be a part of the at-home manicure movement that is seeing people of all ages take up nail art as a creative hobby.

Nail art nowadays is getting weird in the best way possible. Beauty trends have always moved fast but social media platforms such as TikTok now move at lightning speed, bubbling over with new ideas every single day. Experimental techniques see the involvement of unconventional tools and materials such as floss sticks, bubble wrap, and even peanut butter. There are also plenty of more functional designs, such as those featured on the Beetles TikTok account . The pandemic certainly helped accelerate the rise of the at-home manicure and the market is expected to grow almost 7% annually, to a value of $25.8 billion by 2030.

Beetles Gel Polish is answering the need for accessibility and variety that such a trend-driven industry demands. As a brand, it is unmatched in the breadth of products it offers, including nail color gels, builder gels, nail tips, and accessories. The brand has been featured by publications such as Elle and Popsugar, commended for its quality and affordability. Now in honor of 4th of July, Beetles Gel Polish offers 30% off discount with every purchase!

Nail trends can be glamorous, elegant, or avant-garde, but they are always fun. From the understated to the attention-grabbing, Beetles draws inspiration from many sub-communities in the beauty world to be a partner for their customers who simply want to express themselves.

