GigaSpaces Joins Forces with IBM and Wix to Offer an Open Platform that Dramatically Accelerates Enterprise Digital Innovation

This joint solution will enable organizations to speed up the building and launching of new digital services by up to 10x.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces is joining forces with IBM and Wix to design a joint Digital Acceleration Hub (DAH), that will accelerate the pace at which enterprises and start-ups can build and deploy new digital services.

DAH accelerates digital transformation by helping companies build new data services in just days instead of months, as much as 10x faster than current development cycles, while enabling high speed iterations on existing digital services. The joint solution combines GigaSpaces' high-performance in-memory data platform with the capabilities and cutting-edge technologies of IBM and Wix.



In addition to accelerating the creation of new business applications, DAH also enables enterprises to incorporate innovative solutions from the start-up ecosystem, using a secure, simple and standardized integration process.

DAH brings a disruptive event-driven approach to enterprise data architecture, by decoupling digital services from the systems of record (SoR) that they currently rely on.

The enterprise offering is based on the following key components:



Multi-channel business applications (websites, mobile and social) using coding platforms

Microservices management

AI infusion that turns data into insights

Low-latency, high throughput, scalable Data Store

Seamless and open integration with various types of SoRs, both on-premise and on hybrid/multi-cloud environments

Smart CDC for real-time data replication into the DAH data store to ensure business continuity even when SoRs are down

"Wix has long been the unrivaled leader in website creation for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)," says Yoav Abrahami, Head of Wix Code. "By joining forces with IBM and GigaSpaces, we will open up our superb UI/UX experience to enterprises, using the Velo code-first platform to empower casual developers and leverage enterprise development resources."

"We are honored to be partnering with these two tech giants, IBM and Wix," says Adi Paz, CEO of GigaSpaces. "As a company that has been partnering with enterprises throughout their digital transformation journey over the last decade, we are highly familiar with the hurdles and impediments of launching new digital services at scale. We are confident that DAH will help shorten development cycles and enable organizations to build digital services at unprecedented speed."

About Wix.com, Ltd: Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

https://www.wix.com

About GigaSpaces: GigaSpaces is a global pioneer of in-memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, enabling them to develop and launch digital services at a rapid pace. The GigaSpaces Smart DIH is part of the company's Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners such as IBM, Capgemini and Cognizant, and serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, CLSA, Stellantis, and UBS.

www.gigaspaces.com.

About IBM: IBM is one of the biggest technology companies in the world, a leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company. For more than 7 decades, IBM Research has defined the future of information technology, with more than 3,000 researchers in 12 labs located across 6 continents. Every year, IBM invests $6 billion in research. For 27 consecutive years, it has topped the list of new patent registrations.

IBM's growth areas include AI, cloud computing, security, blockchain, quantum computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and more. A significant portion of IBM's revenue is generated by IBM's software and infrastructure products. IBM also provides consulting services in many business and industry domains.

https://www.ibm.com/

IBM Alpha Zone Accelerator offers a 6-month professional and deep immersion program for the purposes of developing solutions for the enterprise market. The program focuses on post Seed & Round A funded companies with the aim to create long term Technology and Business partnership with IBM worldwide.

IBM Alpha Zone is a partner at riHub .

