Introducing uni: uniball Rebrands as Product Portfolio and Market Share Expands

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uniball has a 135-year history of being a global leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Today, celebrating renewed omnichannel growth and a continued commitment to expanding the product portfolio, uniball announced its brand introduction and transition to uni.

"uni is more than a name change. It's a fresh commitment to our future that will widely expand our portfolio of product solutions in the writing, art, and creativity market segments. It's a re-invigorated vision, steeped within our rich 135-year legacy of quality, craftsmanship and commitment to our customers," says uni President Mike Parker. "If we know anything after over a century of business success, it is that where creativity and connection exist, vitality and growth are sure to follow."

uni has been operating as an entrepreneurial and ambitious startup since exiting a distribution relationship with Newell Brands in 2019. Three years into the company's new chapter, the future looks bright.

Industry Opportunity

In a rapidly digitized world, a company with a 135-year-old history that has a singular vision is not just surviving, it is thriving. uni projects the North American business to exceed $120 million by 2025, essentially doubling in less than five years. While the threat of digitization has been well-documented for decades, digital penetration on tablets has plateaued, with a number of sub-categories in the writing and art/craft segments maintaining high levels of consumer relevancy and sustained growth.

uni is driven by consumer and category insights which have demonstrated a clear path to move into new market segments. With a robust R&D group focused on new designs and new ink solutions, proprietary product innovations that include self-sharpening pencils and archival ink formulations ensure the company and its myriad of product lines continue to meet the needs of today's creators.

Brand Campaign

Today, uni introduces Start Your Story, an inspiring campaign that communicates the brand transition and drives awareness of what's possible with uni's broad portfolio of product solutions.

Created in partnership with Media.Monks, Start Your Story is a video and social-heavy campaign featuring individuals who boldly pursued their passions by starting their stories. In a category often lacking differentiation, the campaign highlights the unique personal stories that celebrate our creative journeys.

"If the last three years have taught us anything, it is that more people are re-assessing how they spend their time - from their careers to their passions. The vision for this campaign is to celebrate and empower people to take control of their personal journey by inspiring creativity and connection," says Parker.

about uni

For more than 135 years, uniball has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered in Illinois, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative product portfolio includes uniball, POSCA, and EMOTT. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com

