LaunchTN Opens Application for Their $7M SBIR/STTR Matching Fund

Eligible Tennessee companies can apply from July 1 - August 15, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Tennessee is offering a matching grant of up to $300,000 to provide additional support to Tennessee companies who have won a federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) award within the last year. The application opens July 1 - August 15, 2022 and companies can read more about their eligibility for the program and apply here .

LaunchTN-SBIR-Matching-Fund-2023 (PRNewswire)

The SBIR/STTR Matching Fund, administered by LaunchTN (via the State of Tennessee) and supported by the Tennessee General Assembly, aims to advance the commercialization efforts of Tennessee-based companies by matching successful Phase I and Phase II SBIR/STTR awards up to $100,000 and $300,000, respectively.

"At LaunchTN, we're excited about what technological transformations the future holds and the role we believe Tennessee innovators have in shaping them, '' said Charles Layne, LaunchTN's Innovation Manager. "Thanks to the SBIR/STTR Matching Fund, we have an opportunity to support our entrepreneurs in the acceleration and commercialization of their technologies while also ensuring the technologies of tomorrow are being built right here at home in Tennessee."

In the 6 years since program inception, the SBIR/STTR Matching Fund has deployed $13M in state dollars to help Tennessee companies. This has created over 650 high paying jobs and contributed to over $348M in economic impact across the state.

Companies or entrepreneurs with interest in the SBIR/STTR Matching Fund Program or other commercialization resources at LaunchTN should contact Charles Layne at charles@launchtn.org .

About Launch Tennessee

Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) is a public-private partnership with a vision to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation. Its mission is to empower a high-functioning network of resources focused on core priorities that support Tennessee's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through its network of Entrepreneur Centers and partner organizations across the state, Launch Tennessee fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, capital sources, institutions and government to offer entrepreneurs what they need to succeed and stay in Tennessee to build companies and create jobs.

Media Contact: Ashley Currie, Launch Tennessee, comms@launchtn.org, (615) 991-2809

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Launch Tennessee