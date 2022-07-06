Parus Announces Relocation and Expansion for New Corporate Headquarters

New Location Positions Company for Product Development and Future Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a new office in Austin, Texas to advance the operations and growth of the company.

(PRNewsfoto/Parus Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to Austin as the area will provide the foundation for our new growth initiatives going forward. Austin is one of the top business growth areas offering an educated, diverse, and growing population, making it an ideal location for Parus's future," said Parus Chairman & CEO, Taj Reneau. "Moving into this new space is further validation of our great products, people, and potential, and it will ensure the company is best positioned to continue delivering the highest quality services to our target markets."

Expanding to the new Austin center, the new location will provide the necessary infrastructure for the Company to continue to build on its current momentum and sales in the United States and International markets.

"We plan to utilize the new corporate space for continuing our product development initiatives, as well as expanding our sales and marketing efforts," said Taj Reneau. "The mission of Parus is to connect people and companies by providing leading innovative communication solutions and services. Our new location will help us continue to pursue that goal."

About Parus Holdings, Inc.

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive, and Obai. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parus Holdings, Inc.