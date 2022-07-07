Cloudforce Continues to Move Up … Literally.

OXON HILL, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudforce, a nationally acclaimed cloud consultancy is set to expand its National Harbor, Maryland headquarters footprint, as it prepares to occupy the entire top floor of its current 120 Waterfront Street location. This move makes Cloudforce one of National Harbor's largest commercial lessees and provides the rapidly growing startup with 15,000 square feet of class A waterfront real estate. The new space triples Cloudforce's current square footage and features a modern, minimalist design, thoroughly branded with the Cloudforce iconic dot design and accent colors, plus stunning river views.

Beyond its sleek furnishings and décor, the new site has been thoughtfully designed to meet the demands of the post-pandemic world. Cloudforce has taken great care to ensure its team will be able to comfortably work productively in today's new hybrid dynamic and connect meaningfully with colleagues when in the office. Cloudforce will now have room to accommodate 75+ staff at any given time, with plenty of room to grow to 200+ full-time employees with hybrid schedules. As experts in everything Azure and Microsoft 365, Cloudforce has also built in every technological advantage the Microsoft cloud can offer workers in terms of collaboration, effective meeting experiences, IoT, and security.

Most importantly, this move solidifies the Cloudforce commitment to remain local in Prince George's County for the next five years, and to continue to hire local as well. Just this past year, one-third of Cloudforce's new hires were Prince George's County residents, highlighting the company's intentionality during times of hyper-growth ... and beyond.

A Microsoft-certified Gold Partner with Advanced Specialization in Azure migrations, Cloudforce has been called the "Swiss-Army Knife" of the Microsoft cloud. We literally do it all — from ground-up system design to app optimization, to 24/7/365 managed cloud services, to ransomware rescue. Our expertise in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem is all-encompassing and includes cloud infrastructure consulting and solution implementation, enterprise architecture, cyber-security, compliance, cost-optimization, and application modernization. Our rock-solid services, validated by our many happy clients in both the public and private sectors, are testimony to our partnership-driven work ethic, our expertise, and our abilities to engineer solutions that create new opportunities and business advantages.

The Cloudforce mission is to leverage the power of the cloud to build awesome things and make lives better. For the past 11 years, we've dedicated ourselves to the belief that excellence is more than just deliverables — it's about how well people can use and interact with our solutions. We put people first by assessing business goals and understanding how end users interact with an organization's systems before we start to design a technical solution. We find this discipline leads to exciting new insights into improved business processes and outcomes for our clients — often beyond their initial needs. In the end, we take pride knowing that we have enabled our clients' success through excellence in technology, delivered in a friendly and trustworthy manner.

