HANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision announced that its network camera product series, DS-2CD5, DS-2CD7 and PTZ version 1.1 (nearly a hundred product models), have achieved the Certificate of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (abbreviated as Common Criteria or CC) with assurance type EAL3 augmented with ALC_FLR.2 (EAL3+).

Hikvision obtains CC EAL3+ Certificate for network cameras (PRNewswire)

The Common Criteria certification is mainly applicable to evaluating security and reliability of information technology products or solutions, but it also focuses on the protection of private information. The CC EAL3+ Certificate represents the highest level of security certification granted to products in the video security category.

As one of the most widely recognized international standards (ISO/IEC 15408) in information technology security, the Common Criteria certification is recognized by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) under the Department of Defense in the United States. Government organizations or agencies from 31 countries, including the US, the UK, and Canada, have participated in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA). Therefore, it serves as an important basis for evaluating security of information technology. As part of the required process to achieve the Common Criteria certificate, Hikvision successfully passed the rigorous evaluation performed by the globally-recognized evaluation institution SGS Brightsight laboratory.

SGS Brightsight Chief Operation Officer Asia, Mr. Kai-Fan CHANG said: "We were pleased to carry out continuous Common Criteria security evaluation cooperation from EAL2 to EAL3 with Hikvision, which we started in 2018. The EAL3 certification of large-scale product models not only fully demonstrates that Hikvision's technical expertise in the field of information security is widely recognized by the international community, but also marks that Hikvision has the ability to manage the supply chain to ensure the daily use of information security and provide customers with more secure services."

Hikvision has always attached great importance to security and has proactively taken measures to improve the security of its products and systems. The company is committed to enabling its customers to secure their personal information with cutting-edge technology in security and privacy protection, and protecting user data through a holistic range of approaches. Visit the Cybersecurity Center for more information about Hikvision's cybersecurity strategy and practices.

