Total-Western Raises $30,000 for American Cancer Society and Surfrider Foundation at First Annual Charity Golf Tournament

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Total-Western hosted its first annual charity golf tournament and raised more than $30,000 for local chapters of American Cancer Society (ACS) and Surfrider Foundation.

In honor of the company celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Total-Western golf tournament was disco-themed, throwing it back to 1972 as a "Funkytown Par-Tee." Attendees were encouraged to dress the part by sporting afros, bell bottoms, platform shoes, and psychedelic shirts.

"We are so grateful to everyone who participated in this special event and their generosity. Whether it was sponsoring the tournament, donating raffle prizes, volunteering, or contributing individually, all our sponsors and participants were eager to support these two incredible non-profit organizations," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "As for the disco theme, people went all out – we were so impressed! The spirit and creativity gave the event a fun, energetic vibe which is what we were hoping to emanate."

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

"The American Cancer Society was honored to be one of the beneficiaries of the Total-Western Golf Tournament," said Kristyn Grime, Associate Director for ACS West Region. "Funds raised from this event will benefit the Huntington Beach community through patient programs and services, life-saving research, and 24/7 support."

Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit that has grown into one of the world's largest and most effective conservation organizations. It provides boots on the ground to help clean and protect oceans and beaches so that coastal communities and local wildlife can thrive.

"Being honored alongside the American Cancer Society at this event was even more special and important to our chapter because we recently lost our longtime leader and mentor, Tony Soriano, to cancer," said KC Fockler, Co-Chair of Surfrider Huntington/Seal Beach Chapter. "Tony was a pioneer, spokesperson, and active environmentalist for Surfrider whose leadership will be greatly missed. We are grateful to have been a part of this fantastic event so we could honor him and others facing cancer."

Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer and to ensure that everybody has a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer. The Society invests in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts.

